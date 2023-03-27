PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

