International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.29 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

