The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 93,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 102,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

