Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

