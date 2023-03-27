2,826 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $197.53 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

