Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 1,686 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

