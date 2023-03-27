Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7 %

NOW stock opened at $432.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

