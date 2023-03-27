Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $91.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,045.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.