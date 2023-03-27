Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.81. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

