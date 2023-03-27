Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $277,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $190.41 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $602.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day moving average is $193.55.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

