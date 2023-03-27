PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.13 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

