FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3,045.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $94.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.