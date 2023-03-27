Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $301,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

