Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

