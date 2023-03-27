Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

