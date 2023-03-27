BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $504.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.38 and its 200 day moving average is $445.99. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

