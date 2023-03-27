CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $479.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.10. The company has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

