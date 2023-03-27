CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $18.86 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 10.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.