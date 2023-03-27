BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.9 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

