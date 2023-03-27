BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

