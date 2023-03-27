BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

