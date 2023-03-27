AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.2% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $158.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

