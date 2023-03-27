iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,953,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,035.4% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $399.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day moving average is $392.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.