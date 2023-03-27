PSI Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

