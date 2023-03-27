Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,606 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,927,000 after buying an additional 250,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $129.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Stories

