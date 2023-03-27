Mass General Brigham Inc Has $81.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mass General Brigham Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 57.8% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.04. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

