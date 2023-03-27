1,354 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $158.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

