Beacon Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,919,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Performance
NFLX opened at $328.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
