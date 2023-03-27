Beacon Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,919,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $328.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.