Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 167 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.04. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
