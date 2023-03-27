Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $112.47 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

