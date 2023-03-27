Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 409 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

AVGO opened at $636.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.50 and a 200 day moving average of $541.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

