Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $27.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $27,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,927,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,997,000 after acquiring an additional 645,423 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.