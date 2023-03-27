Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $318.50 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

