Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $345.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

