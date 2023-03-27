iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 750.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $67.79 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

