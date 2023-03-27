American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 939 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.6% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,536,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 206,679 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

