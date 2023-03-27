Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 26.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.24% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $120,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.