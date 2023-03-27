Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 49,298 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.35.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

