Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.44 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

