Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 2,173 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

IXG opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $551.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

