Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after acquiring an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

