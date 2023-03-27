Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 12,888 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

