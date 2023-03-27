Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.69 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

