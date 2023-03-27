iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Tsfg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $87.36 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

