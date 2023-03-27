Tsfg LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $254.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.61. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

