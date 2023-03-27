SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

