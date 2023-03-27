Reliant Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 2.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $124.15 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.