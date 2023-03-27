Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Decreased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $63.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

