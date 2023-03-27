Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

