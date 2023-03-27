Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $188.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

